Downing Street was blocked from overruling Sadiq Khan’s upcoming ULEZ expansion after government lawyers reportedly warned any efforts would be tossed out in the courts. According to the Telegraph, ahead of the expansion next week, Number 10 considered relying on a little-known part of the 1999 Greater London Authority Act to argue the move was “inconsistent with national policies relating to transport”. The government’s learned friends said that was doomed to fail, because the government itself is advocating green policies that somehow are not “inconsistent” with ULEZ. Is Rishi aware he still currently has a massive majority in the Commons for this sort of problem?

Meanwhile it’s full steam ahead for Sadiq. Despite reports his deputy mayor Shirley Rodrigues tried to discredit Imperial College scientists who found that the ULEZ will have next to no impact on pollution – what a surprise that is – the expansion is set for the 29th of this month. Time to cough up…