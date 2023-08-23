The SNP have finally appointed a new Chief Executive to replace Peter Murrell, who resigned shortly before his arrest earlier this year. The man they’ve found to replace him is none other than Murray Foote… who himself resigned as the SNP’s head of media just months ago after the party misled journalists over its membership figures. He also called the ongoing police probe into the SNP’s finances a “grotesque circus” that won’t amount to any charges.
Foote was selected after what the SNP is calling a “rigorous, open recruitment process” that “generated significant interest from a range of high-quality candidates“. Apparently they were of a lesser quality than the man who claimed it was “drivel” that the SNP had lost 30,000 members in two years. That turned out to be true.
Foote said today:
“I am delighted to take up this important role and look forward to helping build the campaign for independence, both by strengthening the SNP’s headquarter functions and supporting the party’s formidable organisation across Scotland.”
With Labour snapping at their heels, the SNP really do need to put their best Foote forward…