Former NatWest CEO Dame Alison Rose is set to receive a final pay packet of around £2.4 million, despite resigning in disgrace over the Farage-Coutts debanking scandal last month. She broke customer confidentiality and briefed the BBC with a false story, yet is nonetheless expected to receive £1.115 million in shares on top of her £1.115 million salary. Nice work if you can get it (or lose it, apparently)….

UPDATE: Farage weighs in…

The £2.4m payout to Dame Alison Rose is a sick joke. This is the corrupt British establishment looking after its own. pic.twitter.com/EljcDWlA3U — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) August 23, 2023

