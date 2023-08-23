Channel 4 is promising its upcoming Partygate dramatisation – yes, another Downing Street Covid drama – will be a “meticulously researched docudrama” which “takes viewers inside No 10”, as if there isn’t already a six-part series on Sky Atlantic which basically did the same thing. Almost the same thing…

While This England caked Kenneth Branagh with makeup that looked like he was having an allergic reaction to a bee sting, Channel 4‘s Partygate the True Story won’t feature Boris Johnson’s face at all. The show creators claim they took the “creative decision” to only show the back of his head whenever he appears on-screen. His voice will be provided by an impressionist. Groundbreaking television – this is the sort of thing that supposed to compete with the streaming giants…