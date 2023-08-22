The SNP-led Glasgow City Council have spaffed almost £100,000 on rented vehicles across their fleet just to avoid their own air pollution policies introduced over the summer. According to The Times, in the two months since the Council introduced the Low-Emission Zone in the city centre, they’ve hired two eight-tonne vehicles from DAF Trucks, a cherry picker, a Mercedes refrigerated van, 52 Ford transit vans, and 22 Vauxhall Corsas. All to avoid being stung by fines of up to £1,260 if, god forbid, they turned on the engine of a diesel built before 2015…

Even so, the Council have also admitted that 9 of the 21 fines its own vehicle fleet received were subsequently cancelled, supposedly because the fume-belching vehicle in question was actually LEZ-compliant after all. If even the Council’s own cars are already being fined in error, you’d think they’d take a deeper look their IT systems before accidentally fining hundreds of innocent motorists…