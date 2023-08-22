The Conscious Advertising Network (CAN) have claimed they are “seeking legal advice” after 46 Tory MPs wrote a public letter to Downing Street urging intervention against an ongoing advertiser ‘boycott’ of media outlets, with CAN insisting claims they are “a threat to media plurality” are part of a “smear campaign [which] misrepresents us, our people and our mission”. MPs accuse a group of cancel culture, and the group’s best strategy for defending itself against this claim is to try and cancel the MPs with lawyers…

CAN co-founder Harriet Kingaby told business magazine Campaign:

“CAN is pro-choice and pro-advertising freedom. Advertisers should be allowed to make commercial decisions that grow their brands, and by extension, the British economy. This means that hateful content and disinformation, wherever it is directed, is not commercially attractive for many. Attempts to conflate the right to a bank account with some kind of right to advertising revenue are bizarre. Advertising revenue is a commercial privilege and not a right.”

What CAN are worried about is the threat of the right ‘Bud Light-ing’ some of the advertisers they have conned into boycotting GB News et al by misrepresenting their broad offering. For some reason, within minutes of Campaign’s article going up, the headline changed to remove references to CAN’s potential legal action. It went from “CAN seeks legal advice over Tory claims it is ‘threat to media plurality’” to “Tory MPs attack CAN and ad agency groups over media ‘discrimination’“. Maybe they got overexcited with their litigiousness…