Adam Hanrahan is down to the final Tory shortlist for the new seat of Farnham & Bordon. According to his own website, he’s “an experienced communicator and committed community campaigner with a clear set of Conservative beliefs and values“. He even has a whole page dedicated to those “Conservative values”…

For some reason he forgets to mention another key part of his background: he was a LibDem councillor way up in Sheffield as recently as May 2020. In fact, he was chief of staff to the president of the national Liberal Democrats, and even a General Election coordinator for Nick Clegg. Admittedly Clegg lost his seat to Jared O’Mara in that election, so understandable that’s not mentioned on his website either…

He seems like a nice enough chap, he’s hoping to take a plum Tory seat in Surrey and we wish him good luck. In Hanrahan’s defence, Rishi could do with a few shy Tories down South next year…