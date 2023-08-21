Rishi Sunak has once again refused to commit to stopping the boats before the next election, even as the latest figures show 17,000 migrants have crossed the channel so far this year. A reminder that he stood behind a podium emblazoned with a big red “stop the boats” banner at the beginning of the year…

Now he’s in choppier waters. This morning he claimed:

“I am not complacent. I never said this would be easy. I never said it could be fixed overnight. We are going to attack it from every angle and not stop until we are done… We have got to stop the boats, that is why it is one of my five priorities. The current system is unsustainable and it is unfair. The best way to reduce pressure on local communities is to stop the number of people coming here in the first place […] I also want to be honest with people that it is a complex problem.”

Meanwhile NHS waiting lists are also at record highs. The tide isn’t turning…