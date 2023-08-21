Rishi: “It is Cowardly” That Criminals Do Not Face Victims at Sentencing

Ahead of baby killer Lucy Letby’s sentencing later today, Rishi Sunak has hit out at “cowardly” criminals who don’t face their victims at their sentencing hearing. Those who commit “horrendous crimes” should be compelled to attend court:

“I think it’s cowardly that people who commit such horrendous crimes do not face their victims and hear first hand the impact that their crimes have had on them and their families and loved ones. We are looking, and have been, at changing the law to make sure that that happens and that’s something that we’ll bring forward in due course.”

Surely it is a simple matter to change the sentencing guidance to take into account their refusal?