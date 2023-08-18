Legionella and over 100 sewage leaks have been detected in civil service buildings this year. The legionella was discovered in a civil service building in Liverpool and, unlike on the Bibby Stockholm, the building was not closed. Vulnerable staff were advised to work from home – not that that makes a change – as the irony was not lost on workers. One source told The Times:

“When I saw what happened to those people on the barge I was aghast, Fifteen people were marched straight off the boat — rightly — but you’ve got over 1,000 civil servants left in the building while you flush the system.”

Although it’s an unpleasant situation, Guido’s sympathy for these civil servants is limited. The building in question is home to HMRC…

In addition to this, and the bug infestations and bailiff visits Guido’s previously covered, civil servants have also had to put up with at least 138 sewage leaks. These have hit the Cabinet Office, Department for Education, Department for Transport, DWP. It doesn’t bode well for the government’s hopes of stopping sewage leaks across the country when they can’t even stop them in their own buildings. None of this will surprise co-conspirators. We all know Whitehall is prone to leaks and the Civil Service is full of sh*t.