A galactico line-up of cross-party leaders are calling on local councils to grant extensions to alcohol licences so that punters can enjoy a pint for the Women’s World Cup Final this weekend. The LibDems kicked-off, never missing a chance to deploy their tried and tested method of political gamesmanship, and demanded the recall of Parliament so that a last minute statutory instrument could be scored. Although this ended up being yet another own goal – Parliament was, of course, not recalled – the government quickly got on the counter-attack. Michael Gove got onside with a Bright press release, setting up local councils to make the decisions themselves. It’s an open goal…

The offensive was assisted from the right wing, with Nigel Farage posting a video on X cheering on local councils to “pull your fingers out” and get the pubs open. Not to be excluded, Labour hit right back, with shadow minister Steven Morgan telling Times Radio that licences “have got to be flexible”. Now councils just need to get the ball over the line.