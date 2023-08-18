At the time of going to pixel, Conservative Labour MP Christian Wakeford is about to head to the boozer for a few pints to see off his Friday afternoon. Wakeford, who has previously called for higher drink taxes, has taken to holding surgeries directly from the bar in the last few weeks, making a tour of local pubs in his constituency. It is recess, after all – bottoms up.

Unfortunately there appears to be a lack of due diligence in choosing the establishment of the day. Co-conspirators hoping to knock back a lager or two with Wakeford this evening will find him in… “The Crooked Man”.

Cheers…