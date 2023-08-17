More migrants have been detected crossing the channel in the first 16 days of August than any month from January to May. 444 migrants were detected making Channel crossings yesterday, bringing the total for August so far to 2508. Channel crossings didn’t reach higher than 2,153 in each of the first five months of the year…

So far, June has been the month with the most illegal migration recorded in 2023, with 3,824 migrants detected. You don’t need Rishi’s maths ability to see that August is on pace to beat that record…