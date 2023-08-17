Sadiq Khan is begging three Tory councils to put up ULEZ warning signs ahead of the expansion at the end of this month, insisting they should “do what’s best for their residents and drivers” by reminding them of the £12.50 charge motorists will soon incur just from switching on their engines. According to the Telegraph, Surrey, Kent and Hertfordshire councils are refusing to play ball…

Khan’s spokesperson said last night:

“Councils have a responsibility to ensure their residents and all motorists are aware of important changes that may impact drivers. By refusing to allow TfL to install ULEZ warning signs at key junctions, these councils outside London are not fulfilling their responsibility to ensure their residents and other motorists have all the information they need to avoid driving into the ULEZ inadvertently. The mayor is urging these three county councils to put their politics aside and do what’s best for their residents and drivers.”

The ‘good’ news is Transport for London – i.e. the taxpayer – will stump up the cash for the signs, even if the councils don’t want them.