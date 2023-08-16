Jason Grant, who was fired from his role as “period dignity officer” for the minor stumbling block that he can’t actually get a period, is trying to sue for sex discrimination. Jason was fired after the backlash to the “ridiculous” decision of appointing a male to the £36,000 per year period tsar position – which was then abolished – despite praise from the SNP. Jason has successfully argued he can take legal action against all four public bodies responsible for his appointment, which now lays the ground for a lengthy hearing to determine if the Equality Act was breached. This all could’ve been avoided if he switched his self-identification…