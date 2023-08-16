The spectacular implosion of the SNP has been hard to believe, however one former MSP may have an explanation: British infiltrators. Campbell Martin, who previously served in the whips office as an MSP, alleges security service assets have risen the ranks of the SNP, right up to cabinet level, to influence policy. He claims the SNP is now “completely compromised” and blames spooks for the SNP’s recent focus on “gender policies” designed to make the party unelectable. Mission accomplished.

Campbell isn’t the only Scot Nat who thinks a deep-state conspiracy is more believable than an inadvertent self-destruction. Jim Sillars, the party’s former Deputy Leader, is also convinced that British agents operate within the party. It would explain why party funds were suspiciously spent on a“luxury pen”. Though Guido doubts we’ll be seeing 007 roll up to the Casino de Monte-Carlo in an iSmove motorhome…