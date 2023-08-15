The latest affordable housing figures from the Greater London Authority reveal Sadiq Khan has started building a grand total of just three affordable homes this quarter, and zero under the under the Council Homes for Londoners 2021-2026 programme. A programme for which he received a whopping £4 billion in government funding…

Despite claiming just months ago that building new homes “is key to safeguarding the soul of our city”, the table below shows not a single brick has been laid between April and June for the Homes for Londoners scheme, putting him years behind his target. There’s a lot of “zeros”…

City Hall Conservatives housing spokesperson Shaun Bailey said this morning:

“Sadiq Khan has fallen years behind the latest housing targets and is failing to deliver the affordable, family homes that Londoners need. He has started only three affordable homes this quarter and zero under the current £4bn programme.”

Meanwhile Khan blabbers on about rent controls and “pull out all the stops to crack London’s housing crisis“. Three houses in three months is now considered “pulling out all the stops”…