The EU has rebuffed Rishi Sunak’s efforts to secure a deal which would see illegal immigrants returned to France. The government is keen to revive the Dublin Agreement, which allows EU member states to return refugees, as a post-Brexit deterrent for Channel crossings. However an EU official this year told one of the UK’s top security advisers that a deal was off the table after Rishi’s initial efforts to secure a deal with France specifically were previously ruled out. A UK government spokesman said they “remain open to working with the EU to take forward negotiations on a UK-EU returns deal”. On small boats, they’re clearly not rowing in the same direction…
