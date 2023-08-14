It’s Sir Keir’s first day returning to work, and already it’s back to business as usual with more Labour infighting. Having now junked Labour’s commitment to ‘clean air zones’ across the country, Starmer has now taken aim once again at the Mayor of London over his vote-killing ULEZ expansion. The wounds from Labour’s defeat in Uxbridge obviously cut deep…

Starmer said in Scotland today:

“Let me tell you what I want to change: I want clean air. I don’t think anybody in this country should be breathing dirty air, any more than I think they should be drinking dirty water… What I don’t want is schemes that disproportionately impact on people in the middle of the cost of living crisis, so we need to look at options for achieving what we all need to achieve, which is clean air.”

As unpopular as the policy may be with some in the Shadow Cabinet, Sadiq is convinced it’s a winner with Londoners – somehow. He told Times Radio today:

“The ULEZ policy is popular in London. I accept there are some people with concerns. We’re trying to address those concerns after listening to those concerns. I’m going to carry on listening to the concerns of Londoners, but we can’t kick the can down the road when it comes to addressing a public health emergency or tackling the climate emergency.”

The expansion comes into force at the end of the month. When thousands of motorists start to feel the pinch, those “people with concerns” will have plenty to say about it…