Jacob Rees-Mogg Questioned by His Son Over Work From Home Habit

Jacob Rees-Mogg took a break hosting the mail-in section from his daily show at the end of last week, handing over to his son, Alfred, for the night. The younger Rees-Mogg certainly didn’t hold back…

Alfred bought up some home truths with his father, asking bluntly “Are you enjoying “working from home?”” – Guido is pleased to see a budding co-conspirator in the Rees-Mogg household. Jacob responded that he was enjoying the break from office life, before his son then confronted him with a correction from Rachel Boycott. A long list of broadcasters could learn Alfred’s hard-hitting interview style.