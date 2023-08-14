With the BBC facing falling viewing figures and increasing calls for the abolition of the licence fee, clearly they need to innovate to survive. Something to revive the brand, bring in new audiences, and justify the compulsory £159 required just to watch live television. It’s no easy task. Luckily the Corporation have a solution: today they’ve announced a new “astrology based black queer dating podcast“. Whatever that is.

The press release from BBC Radio 1 attempts to explain:

“Love knows no bounds, and now, with the launch of BBC 1Xtra’s Swipe Your Sign Nathan and Ro are embarking on a cosmic journey to find their perfect match. Never before has there been a Black, queer focused dating podcast and this ground-breaking 12 episode series invites listeners to explore the intersection of astrology and dating by following the pair’s series of blind dates with a diverse mix of potential partners, carefully chosen based on their zodiac signs…”

And people say the BBC is losing its star power. Of course they’re right to say this will be the first astrology based black queer dating podcast of its kind. Whether it’ll be a barnstorming success is another question. Guido’s guessing ‘no’…