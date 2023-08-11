Will Hutton, a hack who has bored on about Europe for decades, has tweeted a call for a boycott of the Wetherspoons chain of pubs until founder Tim Martin “apologises” for supporting Brexit:

I stopped using Wetherspoons as a private, personal protest about its support for Brexit lies back in 2016. Not a privation as I rarely drank there! Thought few others did the same. Maybe I’m wrong. Let’s boycott Wetherspoons until chair Tim Martin publicly says sorry.I was wrong pic.twitter.com/XyP9TBtXRf — Will Hutton (@williamnhutton) August 9, 2023

In truth, remainers have been looking down their noses at the great British pub chain since before 2016 as they prefer to sip tepid Pinot Grigio from Waitrose. The boycott by gloomster centrists means that you can be guaranteed to avoid pub bores going on about phytosanitary certification issues and the difficulties of owning a holiday home in Provence. This unanticipated benefit of Brexit for Wetherspoons customers may in part explain the why the pubs are booming.

With Wetherspoons shares up 44% this year, and good value beer prices in these cost conscious times, Tim Martin has nothing to be sorry about. Cheers!