Co-conspirators may remember Dr Simon Taylor, the Labour activist GP who spent weeks chasing after Brendan Clarke-Smith, compared the NHS to a war zone, had to be escorted out of Parliament, and at one point administered CPR to a mannequin on a high street. Guido wondered how Taylor had the time for all these stunts, given he’s still a practising doctor. What about his patients?

While Taylor is busy resuscitating dummies in the name of the Labour Party, the Care Quality Commission has reviewed his surgery up in Lincolnshire. Bad news: it has been rated “inadequate” and placed into special measures for the next six months. According to the report, Caskgate Street Surgery failed to keep patients safe, and staff “did not have the information they needed to deliver safe care and treatment”. One of the main problems is the surgery is “short-staffed”…

Brendan Clarke-Smith said last night:

“Perhaps if their doctors spent more time focusing on their job and less time campaigning for the Labour Party in Bassetlaw (and lying about NHS provision) then they wouldn’t have gained such a dreadful rating…”

Looks like Brendan’s diagnosed the problem…