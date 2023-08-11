Angus MacNeil has confirmed that he will stand as an Independent in Na h-Eileanan an Iar come the next election. The incumbent MP’s decision came after he was expelled as a member of the party yesterday. In a tweet following the decision, Angus said “I didn’t leave the SNP – the SNP have left me.” He then described the member conduct committee using an emoji of a Kangaroo…

The Summer of Member Expulsion, has indeed come to pass.

As I have been expelled as a rank & file SNP member by a "member conduct committee." 🦘



I didn't leave the SNP - the SNP have left me.

I wish they were as bothered about 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 independence as they are about me! 🤷🙄 — Angus B MacNeil MP🇺🇦 (@AngusMacNeilSNP) August 10, 2023

Angus’s expulsion comes following a bust-up with the SNP Chief Whip, first reported by Guido, and his subsequent criticisms of the party. He had previously indicated he could be open to a return, should the party refocus on independence. His decision to stand as an independent has led to speculation that he might split the independence vote in his Western Isles constituency, allowing Labour in through the middle. Angus is unperturbed by such considerations, he told Guido he was concerned:

“Only if the SNP compound their stupidity by standing against me.”

It’s not like the SNP to damage their cause with entirely self-inflicted errors…