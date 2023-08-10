There is growing momentum on the Tory benches to push for leaving the European Convention of Human Rights if Strasbourg courts block Rwanda deportation flights. According to the Telegraph, up to a third of the Cabinet are preparing to support the move if the flights remain grounded, with Suella Braverman already publicly backing it. If the government’s Supreme Court case fails, this could all come to a head…

Yesterday Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick also insisted the government would do “whatever is necessary” if the Rwanda case fails in the UK Supreme Court, with the Times now reporting the New Conservative group are pushing for a referendum on ECHR membership as part of the 2024 manifesto. Justice Secretary Alex Chalk and Attorney General Victoria Prentis of the One Nation wing are already said to be strongly opposed to it. Meanwhile John Redwood appeared on TalkTV to suggest recalling Parliament to pass a “simple piece of legislation” which would block future ECHR rulings. None of this looks “simple” so far…