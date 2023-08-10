Nicola Sturgeon has told LBC’s Iain Dale that her resignation as First Minister of Scotland “100 per cent” had absolutely nothing to do with the police inquiry into the SNP’s finances. Nothing. Zero.

Speaking at the Edinburgh Fringe festival this afternoon, Sturgeon rejected claims her sudden resignation – which came just weeks after she claimed to have “plenty left in the tank” – was influenced by the ongoing probe which led to her arrest last month… along with the arrest of her husband Peter Murrell and former SNP Treasurer Colin Beattie. So what caused her to change her mind so quickly? Sturgeon claims she doesn’t know. Apparently “It must have been in [her] subconscious somewhere”…

Nonetheless, she assured the crowd she was telling the truth when she said she had “plenty left“, “until suddenly [she] didn’t“. She also claimed to have no knowledge the police were about to knock on her door and arrest her. Until suddenly she did…