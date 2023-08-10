GB News is stepping up its recruitment of US-focused talent. In the last few days, the broadcaster has posted job adverts for three American roles: including a specialist producer, a guest booker and a specialist researcher. All three roles are being advertised for Nigel Farage’s new prime time show.

Although the specialist roles are based in GB News’ Paddington HQ, they’re looking for “a talented US based Guest Booker”. The guest booker will use “creativity and extensive knowledge of US current affairs to book agenda-setting guests and produce newsworthy content for all GB News’ platforms.” Nigel’s gearing up for the 2024 election with a made-for-America show…