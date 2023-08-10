NHS waiting lists have hit a new record… again. The waiting list is now a stonking 7,600,000. That’s one waiting patient for every eight people in the country…

It’s bad news for Rishi who now doesn’t have long to do the impossible and turn the failing NHS around – and that’s with winter still to hit. Another of Rishi’s pledges isn’t going much better, as the total number of illegal migrants detected since records began reached 100,000. This all comes after July proved the second worst month for Channel crossings since Rishi first promised to “Stop the Boats”.

Can he turn the sinking ship around?