Office-Loving Jacob Rees-Mogg Works from Home

Guido has long covered the scourge of slacking civil servants working from home and one man, Jacob Rees-Mogg, has so far led the charge against Whitehall’s work-shy blobsters. As the Minister for Government Efficiency, Jacob orchestrated a campaign against remote working. He left notes on the desks of those not in the office, introduced routine office occupancy data publication and slammed the “second best” practice of remote working for failing to deliver satisfactory service. He told GB News he was “very concerned that public services are not being delivered properly because people aren’t at work.”

Such a staunch advocate of in-person working would surely stop at nothing to make it into the office. Well, not quite. Over the past few days, Jacob has been making the most of a quiet recess to ditch his regular GB News studio. Instead, Jacob Rees-Mogg’s State of the Nation is being broadcast live from… his Somerset mansion.