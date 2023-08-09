Kate Forbes has called for the SNP to “check-in” with members over the Bute House agreement with the Greens – the deal which gives the SNP a parliamentary majority. The former Finance Secretary joins two other former ministers, Fergus Ewing and Alex Neil, in wanting a conference debate on the deal, which Ewing said leaves the SNP in bed with “extremists”. Forbes was asked her views on the agreement by BBC Good Morning Scotland:

“Well, I’m a democrat, so I’m always in favour of checking in with the people, checking in with members – and that’s the purpose of conference – to ensure that they are continuing to support certain policies…. And I think government has a duty to its party, obviously, to ensure that we are delivering in a way that’s consistent with the membership’s interests.”

It’s hardly a ringing endorsement…

Although the deal was initially backed by 95% of SNP members, an April poll found that just 53% supported the deal, with 35% wanting it to end. Since then the Scottish Civil Service was exposed for blowing £14 million of public money, the Scottish government failed to meet their own climate targets, oh and Nicola Sturgeon was arrested…