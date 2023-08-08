Chairman of the Commons Standards Committee, Chris Bryant, has told the FT that he wants to see the restoration of a parliamentary rule from 1801 stating that “no member do presume to go out of town without leave of this House”, in an effort to force Nadine Dorries to follow through on her tweet saying she would immediately resign.

Nadine tweeted on June 9 that she would step down “with immediate effect” in protest at not being given a peerage in Boris’s resignation honours list. Nadine subsequently said she was delaying her exit from the Commons while she seeks more information about the process regarding her peerage nomination. This morning she accused Bryant of being attention seeking:

Ahh, Chris Bryant has a book out - well, I never. This latest bout of publicity seeking was so unlike him…

All is now clear…



Sir Chris Bryant says he has been assaulted by five MPshttps://t.co/XczUYXGgEC — Rt Hon Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) August 8, 2023

Nadine also has her book “The Plot” coming out in time for Conservative Party conference in Manchester. Would Guido be too cynical in thinking that resigning her seat to coincide with the book launch would be handy publicity-wise?