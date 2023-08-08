Labour’s 2024 business conference is set for next February, and top firms across the UK are already seeing invitations land in their inboxes. Given it’s one of the last opportunities for companies to hobnob with the Shadow Cabinet before the General Election, which could be just a few months later, Labour are charging through the nose for those who want top seats at the table. Rachel Reeves did promise “Labour is back in business”, after all…

‘Headline Partners’ – the deluxe, all singing all dancing package – costs £50,000 (plus VAT). There are three spots available for those with the cash to splash. Here’s what you’ll get if you fancy forking out the big bucks:

Full branding on invitations sent out to over 2,000 potential attendees

A full-page advert in the business conference magazine

Full branding at the event Six complimentary tickets to the conference with reserved seating

Opportunity for your CFO to introduce one of our keynote speakers

Invitation for three guests to attend a pre-conference welcome dinner exclusive to partners

One of this year’s keynote speakers was then-Tesco Chairman John Allan, who later resigned in light of multiple harassment allegations – so results may vary. If £50,000 is too steep, the £35,000 Networking Drinks partnership is available for those looking for a more affordable champagne socialism experience…