Justice Secretary Stands By Lee Anderson Saying Illegal Migrants Should “F**k Off Back to France”

The government’s small boats week is continuing into Tuesday, as this morning Alex Chalk was asked about Lee Anderson’s tempestuous comments. The Deputy Tory Chairman told the Express yesterday that “If they [illegal migrants] don’t like barges then they should f*ck off back to France.” You can always trust Lee to tell it like it is…

Chalk rowed in behind Lee’s comments on LBC:

“Lee Anderson expresses the righteous indignation of the British people. Yeah, he does it in salty terms, and that’s his style but his indignation is well placed… There is a lot of sense, in my respectful view, in what Lee said”

That’ll rock the boat with the usual suspects.