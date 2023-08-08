Scottish Labour have learned from their colleagues down South and published research on a staggering £14 million in Scottish government procurement spending. Although, judging by how well it went for Labour in Westminster, the strategy isn’t without its risks – some extraordinary examples of exuberant spending have been exposed. These include a staggering £10,000 on VIP travel services for Nicola Sturgeon and over £4,000 at the five-star Gleneagles Hotel.

The waste didn’t end there. Amongst the other purchases were:

Yoga classes

Nail polish

A driving theory test

A £272 pair of wellies

China crockery

A £27 “home disco”

Six copies of a book containing speeches by Nicola Sturgeon

The Scottish civil service did make one much-needed purchase earning Guido’s approval. 21 Copies of a book titled ‘How To Run A Government So That Citizens Benefit And Taxpayers Don’t Go Crazy’.