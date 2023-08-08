£14 Million Bill Includes VIP Travel and Hotel, Nail Polish, “Home Disco” and Books of Sturgeon’s Speeches mdi-fullscreen

Scottish Labour have learned from their colleagues down South and published research on a staggering £14 million in Scottish government procurement spending. Although, judging by how well it went for Labour in Westminster, the strategy isn’t without its risks – some extraordinary examples of exuberant spending have been exposed. These include a staggering £10,000 on VIP travel services for Nicola Sturgeon and over £4,000 at the five-star Gleneagles Hotel.

The waste didn’t end there. Amongst the other purchases were:

  • Yoga classes
  • Nail polish
  • A driving theory test
  • A £272 pair of wellies
  • China crockery
  • A £27 “home disco”
  • Six copies of a book containing speeches by Nicola Sturgeon

The Scottish civil service did make one much-needed purchase earning Guido’s approval. 21 Copies of a book titled ‘How To Run A Government So That Citizens Benefit And Taxpayers Don’t Go Crazy’.
mdi-tag-outline Civil Service SNP Waste
mdi-account-multiple-outline Nicola Sturgeon
mdi-timer August 8 2023 @ 16:32 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments