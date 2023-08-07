Impending strikes could have an added political character as Braverman and Mordaunt look set to join the latest wave of walk-outs. Fortunately for the Prime Minister, he won’t be without his Home Secretary nor his Leader of the Commons, as the potential strikers are actually Warren Braverman, Suella’s brother-in-law, and James Mordaunt, Penny’s brother. Both family members work for Virgin Atlantic, where the British Airline Pilots’ Association has confirmed to LBC’s Henry Riley that strike action is possible – after 76% of pilots suggested demanding schedules saw colleagues left unfit for work due to tiredness. If strikes get off the ground, the airline should strap in and brace for some serious Cabin(et) pressure…