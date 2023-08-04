Susan Hall: Sadiq’s ULEZ Scrappage Scheme Expansion “Is Too Little, Too Late”

Susan Hall has slammed Sadiq Khan’s latest ULEZ concession, which came about after the Mayor was told to hit the brakes and “reflect” on his punitive ULEZ policy. Sadiq today performed his latest ULEZ U-Turn, with an additional £50 million in state support now available for all non-compliant vehicles – when previously it had been means-tested. After last month’s spat, Khan has kowtowed to Keir…

However, not everyone is pleased with this revised offer. Susan Hall was quick out the gates to criticise Sadiq’s settlement. She told LBC the offer was “too little, too late”:

“I would stop the ULEZ expansion on day one of a new mayoralty. It’s too little, it’s too late. The grants aren’t sufficient as prices for used cars and vans have gone up and the expansion of eligibility doesn’t come in to effect until a week before the ULEZ. It’s totally unacceptable. And given that his own impact assessment says that it will make virtually no difference at all: what a waste of taxpayers’ money.”

Guido’s inclined to agree.