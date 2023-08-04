It’s been a solid month for the Cabinet’s popularity amongst Conservative members, as Conservative Home’s latest ranking shows a significant recovery from last month’s record lows. Rishi Sunak is the big winner, as his rating swings from a meagre -2.7 to a solid mid-table performance on +20.7. Last month a record 9 members of the Cabinet saw negative ratings, that number’s now back down to 5.

The recovery looks to be down to the Conservatives’ surprise win in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election, and their subsequent focus on environmental policy. Grant Shapps, who has led the anti eco-extremist charge, is up over 10 points, climbing out of the negatives to +3.1. Though, this one-off electoral success is yet to rub off on Party Chair, Greg Hands, who declined on last months rankings. Kemi Badenoch has seen her ratings rise by 14 points, and moves to second from third. She’s only behind Ben Wallace, who has maintained his iron grip on the top spot as his stint as Defence Secretary comes to an end.