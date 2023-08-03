Greenpeace have paid yet another visit to Rishi’s Richmond residence to protest against the government’s environmental policy. This time, some intrepid eco-activists appear to have made it onto the property, scaling Sunak’s house and draping it in black fabric – all in opposition to new oil and gas licences. Downing Street said this morning:

“The police are in attendance. We make no apology for taking the right approach to ensure our energy security, using the resources we have here at home so we are never reliant on aggressors like Putin for our energy. We are also investing in renewables.”

Rishi isn’t even in the country – he’s jetted off to California…