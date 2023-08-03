The four Greenpeace protesters who scaled the Sunaks’ empty home in Richmond this morning have finally been arrested. They were seen being bundled into the back of a police van this afternoon, having sat on the property’s roof all morning after covering an entire face of the building with black fabric. Which should raise a few questions over the house’s security…

Greenpeace are nonetheless defending themselves over trespassing on private property, claiming this afternoon:

“Our action today was entirely peaceful and we were diligent in ensuring that no one was home and that no damage would be done to the property. We have cooperated fully with the police and the activists have been taken into custody. We felt it was important to take this message directly to the prime minister’s doorstep today, since it is Sunak himself that has signed off on the decision to grant these licences and it is Sunak who holds the power to reverse this decision.”

Deputy PM Oliver Dowden isn’t having it. He told broadcasters this morning that Greenpeace should “stop the stupid stunts”. Good luck with that one…