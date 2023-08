Whilst browsing the government’s news release page on the lookout for a five o’clock recess story, Guido’s imagination was captured by the announcement of a newsworthy Border Force seizure. What were the contents of this drug bust, so important as to make it to the front page of the UK government’s website? A boatload of cocaine? Kilos of heroin? Maybe proceeds from a county lines operation? Well, not quite. All this fanfare was was for one 10 millilitreĀ bottle of medicinal CBD oil for cats…