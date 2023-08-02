WATCH: Rishi Claims “People Aren’t Being Properly Represented” by Nadine Dorries

Rishi Sunak was on LBC this morning, facing questions from listeners, and he took the opportunity to make an underhand dig at Nadine Dorries. After being asked about Nadine, her as yet unforthcoming resignation, and whether she was failing to represent her constituents, the Prime Minister said:

“I think people deserve to have an MP that represents them, wherever they are… at the moment people aren’t being properly represented.”

This claim came just minutes after Rishi publicly slapped down one of his own constituents…