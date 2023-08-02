WATCH: LibDem Candidate Launches Election Campaign from Wrong Constituency

Ian Rex-Hawkes, known to his friends and future constituents as “Rexy”, is the LibDem candidate for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner. Guido has already covered Rexy’s impressive credentials and endorsements: in January he was lucky to win the backing of his own mother, Irene. She assured voters he has “the moral integrity and high standards in all aspects of the requirements of [his] potential constituents”…

Unfortunately, Rexy is having trouble working out who those potential constituents might be. In his campaign launch, he is seen proudly wandering the streets of South Ruislip. South Ruislip is not in his would-be constituency. It belongs to – where else – Uxbridge and South Ruislip, which elected its Conservative MP last week…