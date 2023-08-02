High inflation, stagnant growth, rising debt, a failure to get small boats in check and record NHS waiting lists won’t stop the government getting down to the real issues at hand. Today, Bloomberg reports that Rishi will launch a set of reforms targeting a policy area at the top of voters’ minds… Chess.

Not content with professing his love for Star Wars and mandating maths lessons into adulthood, the Prime Minister is looking to add to his nerdy image with a move to grow the board game’s popularity. The government will commit £500,000 to the English Chess Federation, expand chess teaching in schools and install 100 chess sets in public parks. All of this is set to be announced in front of a giant chess set in Number 10. Who needs economic growth when you know how to execute a queen’s gambit…