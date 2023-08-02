A LibDem council-owned building in Eastbourne has been found to have dumped “thousands of litres of raw sewage” directly into the sea for almost 17 years. According to Bournefree Live, sewage pipes in a seafront cafe owned by the council were illegally connected to surface water drainage back in 2007, with no one bothering to inspect the issue since. That didn’t stop the local LibDem parliamentary candidate Josh Babarinde kicking up a stink when Eastbourne’s water quality was downgraded to “sufficient” earlier this year:

“I’m fed up of Southern Water dumping all over Eastbourne […] These water companies need to get their act together – and so does this government. They must ban bonuses for polluting sewage fat-cats and impose a sewage tax on water company profits to get a grip of this issue now.” Except it wasn’t actually Southern Water’s fault. It was, in fact, the LibDem-controlled council allowing raw sewage to gush onto the beach from their property for almost two decades which clinched it. The same LibDems who will pin an orange rosette on Babarinde’s lapel at the next election. Already a busted flush…