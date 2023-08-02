The Labour appointed Chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission in Wales wants to ban the public procurement of meat. The Chair, David Clubb, started a petition seeking to ban government meat procurement as he called for people and organisations to switch “to exclusively plant-based diets”. Commenting on the news, Welsh Conservative Leader, Andrew RT Davies said:

“With blanket 20 mph zones and meal deal bans, Labour ministers in the Senedd are known for their extreme policies. It’s therefore no surprise they’ve made this appointment. Our meat industry is vital to the Welsh economy. Diet is of course a matter of personal choice… Labour ministers in the Senedd must urgently review the Chair’s position and distance themselves from these absurd comments.”

Going by the Welsh government’s track record, Guido was just surprised David didn’t include a provision to procure bugs…