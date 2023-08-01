Today Rishi is guzzling zero percent lager at a beer festival to celebrate the introduction of the Brexit Pubs Guarantee, which will see Britain’s 38,000 boozers paying less alcohol duty on draught drinks, saving punters roughly 11p per pint compared to the supermarket. Under EU rules, beer duty had to be the same across pubs and supermarkets. No longer…

Rishi said last night:

“Not only will today’s changes mean that the price of your pint in the pub is protected, but it will also benefit thousands of businesses across the country. We have taken advantage of Brexit to simplify the duty system to reduce the price of a pint, and to back British pubs.”

The bad news is, from today, alcohol duty is now determined by the strength of the drink, meaning the typical price of a bottle of wine will go up by 44p, and Port is set to rise by £1.29 per bottle. Prosecco will be about 61p cheaper. The good news for Diane Abbott is the price of a pre-mixed gin and tonic can will also fall by 5p…

Anyone hop(p)ing for something a bit stronger policy-wise, like an income tax cut, will have to wait. For now, it’s just weak beer…