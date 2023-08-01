LBC have announced The Sun’s Natasha Clark will be the station’s new Political Editor, after a gruelling four-month search to replace Theo Usherwood who stood down in April. Guido first reported Clark’s name was on the shortlist last month. Now she’s signed on the dotted line and will start broadcasting in September.

This morning Clark said:

“After six incredible years at The Sun, I am thrilled to be joining LBC at such an exciting time, ahead of one of the most high stakes elections in years. I can’t wait to start working with LBC and Global’s fantastic presenters and reporters – bringing our listeners and readers the stories and analysis that really matter to them.”

Congratulations…