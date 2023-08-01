A big change in Westminster wonk-land, following Neil Record standing down after 8 years as chairman of its Board of Trustees, Mark Littlewood is stepping down as the Director General of the Institute of Economic Affairs, with the hunt for a successor to the 14-year veteran already underway. Littlewood will stay in post until the appointment is made, after which, all being well, he’ll head down the road to sit on the Lords’ red benches. A big change in Wonk World…

Littlewood tells Guido:

“It’s never easy to judge the right time to move on from a job you truly love. My time here at the IEA has been the most fulfilling and enjoyable period of my working career. I have worked alongside brilliant and inspiring colleagues and made lifelong friendships. But this feels like about the right time to move on. I feel if I don’t leave this role soon, I might stay here forever and however much that appeals in concept, change can be a force for good. I wish my successor every success in what is one of the best jobs in Britain and will do everything to support them in taking the IEA to ever greater heights”.

Wannabe candidates can apply here. New Chairman of the Board of Trustees Linda Edwards says they’re looking for someone who can “[uphold] the IEA’s legacy while leading the organisation into its next phase of growth and impact”. Does Liz fancy her chances?

N.B. Guido will be looking into potential runners and riders soon.