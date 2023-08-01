The curry house boss, Kuti Miah, who Rishi credited with giving him “the best training I ever had”, has lost an employment tribunal case for unpaid wages. Kuti’s liquidated company Joytun Bari, now trading as KZCA Limited, was ordered to pay £1,740 to the successful claimant. This won’t come as a surprise to keen co-conspirators. Guido has previously reported that Kuti short changed employees, paid cash in hand, diverted furlough payments and liquidated his companies, leaving the taxpayer to foot his £830,000 HMRC bill.

Guido will leave co-conspirators to speculate as to why Rishi changed his story that his first job was with Kuti to that he only worked there “for fun”. As we all know teenagers like to work in jobs for fun, not cash in hand…