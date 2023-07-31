As Putin’s illegal invasion blazes on, legislators in Ukraine are looking to make an important reform to keep morale high – the legalisation of medical cannabis. In mid-July the Ukrainian parliament passed the first reading of a medical cannabis bill allowing for its purchase, distribution and prescription of medical cannabis. Campaigners say this will be crucial as Russia’s invasion has left over half the population at risk of developing PTSD.

As it stands, the bill doesn’t change cannabis’s standing as a prohibited substance – which would restrict research – however, according to Politico, legislators are now scrambling to change this. It’s good to see some joint-up thinking.